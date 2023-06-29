Local sides get back in action as pre-season friendlies commence

Biggleswade FC return to action with a game at Potton United on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

​With over a month to go until most league seasons commence, it’s all about fitness levels and breaking in new signings following the summer break.

Biggleswade FC, who just missed out on promotion to the SPL Premier Division Central last season thanks to a play-off semi-final defeat, are up against another local side, Potton United, on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off at The Hollow.

FC will then host FA Vase runners-up Newport Pagnell on Saturday, July 8, before a trip to Mildenhall United on Friday, July 14.

They go to Loughborough Dynamo on July 22 and AFC Stoneham a week later before hosting Cambridge City on Wednesday, August 2 and visiting Corby Town on August 2.

Biggleswade Town go to Baldock Town on July 15 in their opening friendly and then Biggleswade United on July 18.

St Neots Town host the Waders on July 22, before they have home games with Berkhamsted (July 25), a Stevenage XI on July 29 and Potters Bar Town on August 5.

Biggleswade United go to St Neots this weekend but are now seeking a new venue for the game with Barton Rovers on Saturday, July 8 due to the original venue of Pendleton Sports Ground being unavailable.

United will host Letchworth Garden City at the Keech Hospice Stadium on July 13, then go to Newport Pagnell two days later before the home game with Biggleswade Town on the 18th.

Games at Eaton Socon on July 20 and Moulton on July 22 are followed by the visit of Kempston Rovers on July 25 and then a trip to Ampthill Town on July 29.

Potton United, meanwhile, follow up Saturday’s game with Biggleswade FC with home games against Cranfield United (8th) and St Neots (13th) and then go to AFC Welwyn on July 15.

