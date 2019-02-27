Lorrell lashes home late leveller for the Blues

A late penalty saw Arlesey town secure a point at home to Harpenden Town on Saturday.

On a lovely warm early spring day Harpenden started quickly, and Callum Yeates had an early clash with Robbie Ponting that left him needing treatment.

Alex O'Brien of Arlesey. Picture: Guy Wills

Arlesey got themselves together and Aarron Browne crossed in for Alex O’Brien to win a corner, that in the end was taken by the keeper. Dan Stewart clashed with Adam Mead as the game got competitive and was booked for being over aggressive in the challenge.

From a free kick Aaron Gooch had a good opportunity as he got a clear header but he couldn’t keep it down and it went over the bar.

Arlesey were now getting into their stride; a Hatch header put Smith through with just the keeper in front of him but he took an extra touch allowing the keeper to claim the ball at his feet.

Harpenden had a good chance as Archie McCelland burst through and went around Ponting but he had gone very wide and his shot from a very tight angle hit the post and went out.

Harpenden score. Picture: Guy Wills

Just on half time Dan Stewart latched onto a loose ball and turned and shot pulling a good save from Ponting and with the last move of the half a good cross in just missed Gaffney in a good position.

The second period was again end to end. Harpenden were playing the long game from Tasker’s kicks, Gould hit a good long shot that Ponting pushed around the post and Davis picked up a long ball and cut in before shooting wide of the target.

On the hour Archie McClelland hit a shot that deflected back to Stewart who hit a good volley that just skimmed over the bar

From an Arlesey corner Gooch had a great chance at the far post but he put the ball the wrong side of the post. Harpenden made the home side pay for this miss just a minute later as Yeats latched onto another long clearance and clipped the ball in from the edge of the box for McClelland to volley past Ponting for 1-0 on 67 minutes.

Arlesey replaced Aedan Gaffney with Ricky Lawrence who was returning from injury to try to add more pressure up front. Yeates was booked for a foul on O’Brien; Mead took the free kick finding O’Brien who hit a shot again taken by Tasker. Arlesey replaced Aarron Browne with Demi Debola operating in the further forward role than normal.

Hatch attacked down the wing, cutting in before being stopped by a tackle right on the edge that some refs would have given as a foul but this went for a corner.

A free kick taken by Ponting was headed on by Lawrence to Smith who hit a half volley past the post as another chance came and went.

But as the clock ticked into injury time Lawrence went down in the box under a bit of a clumsy challenge and this time the ref pointed to the spot for a penalty for Arlesey.

Up stepped Smith for what was now a pressure kick and he fired it past Tasker, who had gone the right way, to equalise at 1-1.

On Tuesday a much-changed Arlesey side went down 2-1 at Oxhey Jets.

The highlight was a first goal for the club from Charlie Moss in the last minute, but it was a game that Arlesey really should have won comfortably on chances created but not converted.

The Blues host Edgware Town on Saturday.