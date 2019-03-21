Marston Shelton win under Friday night lights

Premier Division action this weekend was to commence on Friday evening when under the floodlights at Weston Park, Marston Shelton Rovers chalked up their fourth home win on the bouce and moved into third spot with a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Crescents.

Ahead in the 24th minute via Perry Connolly they were to double their lead five minutes into the new period with a strike from Nick Skolsky before Peter Kerr made it 3-0 in the 64th minute to in effect seal the points.

The Crescents finished the game with nine players following red cards for Ayaz Hussian (68th minute) and Mohammed Raheem Jabber (89th minute) whilst in between Chisom Amadi netted their consolation goal.

Saturday action saw Shefford Town & Campton’s lead reduced to just three points by Cranfield United after they won 2-0 at Flitwick Town thanks to goals from Courtney Boughton and Nial Jones.

Stevington took over the third spot Marston Shelton Rovers had held at the start of play by taking their unbeaten run to five games with a 3-0 victory at Wootton Blue Cross. Martin Danobrega, Ben Souter and William Pinney netted the goals to do the damage.

Ickwell & Old Warden extended their home unbeaten sequence to five games in sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with AFC Oakley M&DH. Scott Alleyne netted twice for the home side against M&DH replies via Elijah Hukin and Robbie Alder. Riseley Sports made it four home wins on the bounce in defeating Caldecote 4-0. James Crook netting twice to go alongside single strikes from Josh Poole and Jack Healy.

Britannia Cup Semi-Finals

Shefford Town & Campton reached the Britannia Cup final with a 2-0 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College in the semi-final thanks to goals from George Renney and Henry Snee.

They will face Wilstead in the final after they emerged 5-4 penalty shoot-out winners at Crawley Green Reserves after 90 minutes play had seen the sides deadlocked at 2-2. James Hunter and Rob Newman were on the Green scoresheet against Wilstead replies via Tom Stonehouse and Joe Sullivan.

Division One supported by O’Neills

League leaders Bedford Albion saw their unbeaten away record ended when they were defeated 1-0 at Totternhoe Reserves for whom Luke Paquette netted the all important goal.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Flitwick Town Reserves who recorded their first away win of the season in winning 13-0 at Wilstead Reserves. Dominic Collins netted five times, Jim Lewis and Rob Tapley both grabbing hat-tricks to go alongside an own goal plus a strike from Josh Arthur Kent.

AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves are unbeaten in their last four outings after winning 4-1 at Sandy who were suffering their 11th straight defeat. Perry Ronayne with a hat-trick including two from the penalty spot plus a strike from Nico Stanchev were only replied to once by the hosts James Marley.

Lea Sports PSG, after three straight defeats, returned to winning ways with a 4-2 home victory over Christians in Sport (Luton). Rhys Cadger, Warren Bell, Rob Hennem and a Joe Hennem penalty marked the home scoresheet against two in reply from Adam Lord for the visitors.

The 61 FC Luton Reserves were gifted three points when Wixams failed to raise a side to travel into Luton to meet them.

Centenary Cup Semi-Final

Shefford Town & Campton Reserves will contest the Centenary Cup Final against Henlow or Biggleswade FC Reserves after netting a 3-2 home win over Cople & Bedford SA. Ashley Ingham with a brace plus Jack Dreyer were on the Town scoresheet against a brace in reply from Akeem Lendor.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

The leadership of the Division Two supported by Hy-Pro league table is now back in the hands of Houghton Athletic after they ran out 5-0 home winners over Marston Shelton Rovers. Kamer Byron with a brace plus single goals from Jordan Thomas, Antony Neeves and Petru Ciochina brought up the nap hand.

However, just goal difference behind and having played three games fewer in second spot are Elstow Abbey who made it nine wins on the bounce and retained their unbeaten ways with a 2-0 victory at Clifton thanks to a brace of goals from Jason Allison.

Still in third are Atletico Europa who took their unbeaten away run to nine games in sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Luton Leagrave AFC. Lewis Bloomfield was on the home scoresheet against a Europa reply from Aaron Van Horn to keep them a point clear of Meltis Albion who likewise had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Sporting Lewsey Park to end the home sides six games winning home run.

For fifth place Kempston Athletic it was an end to their four game winning home run when beaten 3-1 by Sundon Park Rovers who were chalking up their third away win on the bounce. Tay Roberts netted twice and Courtney Francis once against a lone home reply from Craig Damon.

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves are unbeaten in their last four home games after beating Caldecote Reserves 4-3. Joe Mcdonagh led the way with a hat-trick to go alongside a single goal for John Hislop against visiting replies via Carl Heath, Tom Wallace and Sam Julian.

Also enjoying life on home soil were M&DH Clapham Sports who were 3-0 winners over Unite MK Reserves. Phillip Kempsell, Owen Tuffin and Robbie Burke making their scoresheet. The Black Swan ( Luton) v CS Rovers encounter ended in a 3-3 draw. Ben Smith with a brace plus Danny McGovern netted for the hosts against Rovers replies via Connor Darocha twice and Ultan Coonan once.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

For leaders Pines (Luton) it was a retention of their 100% home record with a 10-0 victory over Flitwick Town A. Ryan Smith and Garry Duncan both claimed hat-tricks, Nathan Miller a brace plus joining in with single strikes were James McGuinness and Sean Sheridan.

Second place Real Haynes, who trail them by some 14 points, won 2-1 at home to Stevington Reserves to take their unbeaten ways up to six games. Harry Mabbitt and Josh Lummis were on their scoresheet against a lone reply from Regan Scott.

In third are Bedford Albion Reserves who won 2-1 at Square FC. Josh Emmerton and Pasquale Grasso netted the goals against a lone home reply from Connor Taylor. Whilst fourth place FC Polina (Luton) were beaten 3-0 at home by sixth place Thurleigh. Alex Horn netted twice and Ethan Potts once.

Sitting between these sides in fifth place are Shefford Town & Campton A who won 2-1 at Wixams Wanderers. Kyle Cook and Colin Standley were on the Town scoresheet against a lone Wanderers reply via Michael France.

Following four straight home defeats Lidlington United Sports returned to winning ways on home soil in beating Real Haynes Reserves 4-1. Jamie Rodd netting all four goals against a lone reply from Jack Lannon.

Also winning on home soil were Wootton Village the 4-0 winners over Dinano Flitwick. Christain Clark, Johnny Lam, Michael Frezza and Josh Geekie all finding the back of the net.