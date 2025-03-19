​​Martin pleased by Town reaction while FC fall to defeat

Sonny Coughlin-Brown celebrates his goal for Biggleswade FC. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Biggleswade Town boss Jimmy Martin was pleased with how his side bounced back from weekend disappointment as they held play-off chasing Leiston at home on Tuesday night.

The 0-0 draw came just days after a 4-3 loss at home to Spalding United that had seen the Waders 4-0 down at half-time.

And Martin said he was heartened by the performance his side put in.

He said: “I was pleased with the reaction from Saturday. We tried to put to bed the performance in the first-half at the weekend and take the positives from the second-half and I felt the boys did that and managed the game far better.

"Now we’re getting to the nitty gritty of the season, we’ve got a tight group and we just need to make sure we keep pushing one another and doing the best we can out of each of these remaining games.”

The Waders remain rooted to the bottom of the table and although mathematically they remain in with a chance of escaping the drop, they look likely to have their fate confirmed over the next fortnight with just eight games left to play and being 18 points from safety.

Next up is a trip to another side on the edge of the play-off zone on Saturday, Stratford Town, before the Waders then host Lowestoft Town on Tuesday who currently sit in the first of the four relegation places.

*Biggleswade FC fell to a fourth straight defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at home by title-chasing Berkhamsted.

A depleted FC side battled well but went in behind at half-time thanks to Matt Bateman’s 35th minute strike.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men early in the second-half after a foul on Dan Bond by Rayan Clarke and FC soon got level when Sonny Coughlin-Brown finished well after a good run in behind.

But after FC’s Adam Hunt was sent off for a second bookable offence, Dan Newton headed home the winner on 72 minutes.

FC go to Ware on Saturday.

