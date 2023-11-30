​Potton United endured a week of mixed fortunes as a win on Saturday was followed by defeat to the league leaders on Tuesday (writes Nigel Westhorp).

​Mixed fortunes for Potton

​Having beaten bottom-of-the-table Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday thanks to goals from Nathan Mullings and Nigel Chikamba, Potton went to leaders Real Bedford without several players due to injury and unavailability.

Potton could not have made a worse start as in the opening minute Setchell’s centre was netted from close range by Stevens, then a similar move three minutes later saw Hitchcock convert another Setchell cross.

Potton retaliated with Shane Fox heading over, before Bedford’s Ahmed saw his shot go over the bar and another was saved by James Hoskins, who also had to deny Hitchcock on the rebound after his first effort hit the post.

Potton were starting to come into the game a little more and Chikamba saw his shot blocked, but Bedford went three up through Swain’s header from a corner on 40 minutes.

Potton reduced the arrears in the 43rd minute when sub Mullings scored with a low shot, then before the break Chikamba saw a goal disallowed and Lewis Lynn, Mike Evans and Chikamba all went close.

Potton continued where they left off in the first half with Stevenson shooting straight at the keeper and Lynn seeing his effort diverted for a corner.

