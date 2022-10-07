Mixed fortunes for Potton United in league and cup

Potton United had mixed fortunes this week.

Against second in the table St Panteleimon on Saturday in the Spartan South Midlands League, Potton were without several players due to injuries and non-availability so manager Jimmy Martin had to shuffle the side again.

For the spectators it was a great game and Potton should take so many positives to come out of this match after a seemingly disappointing result.

Potton could not have made a better start when in the second minute following a corner the ball fell to James Smith who netted from close range to give Potton an early lead.

The visitors attacked with Totti shooting narrowly wide of the post and Morgan saw his shot blocked by Smith. In the 12th minute following a couple of corners the ball fell to Morgan on the edges of the penalty area and he volleyed the ball home.

At this stage Potton were giving the ball away and playing themselves into trouble and playing slowly from the back but in a couple of counter attacks Jesse Armroo headed wide and a free kick from Aaron Hudson went over the bar.

However, St Panteleimon won a corner in the 32nd minute and the unmarked Frangeskou had the easy task of putting into the net.

Potton had a good appeal for a penalty for a foul on Jack Thomas turned down. Worse was to follow when Armroo gave the ball away and Morgan took the ball through to score the visitors’ third goal in the 44th minute. Soon afterwards the ball was given away and Monti shot over the bar.

Early in the second half Potton lost the ball and Massay shot wide. Morgan then saw Craig Foxall off his line and attempted a shot from the half way line.

Potton were coming more into the game now and Willis saw his shot blocked on the line. In the 64th minute the visitors lost the ball and Cole Butler took advantage to score with a low shot.

Three minutes later a long clearance from Foxall found Butler who went on to score the equaliser.

Callum Wilson shot over the bar after a good passing movement involving several players, but in the 74th minute uncertainty between Foxall and his defenders allowed Moura to score the what eventually the winning goal.

Potton continued to press and in the 86th minute Smith was sent to the sin bin dissent and minutes later Danny Baulk was put through and his fierce shot was at the keeper and the chance had gone despite the referee playing six minutes of added time.

On Tuesday night, Potton overcame Harpenden Town 4-3 on penalties in the South Midland League Premier Division Cup following a 2-2 draw.

In the sixth minute Harpenden took the lead when Potton were caught on the break and King beat the offside trap to score.

Then four minutes later Setchell was allowed to turn with the ball and slotted his shot past Foxall to give Harpenden a two goal lead.

Potton seemed all over the place but in the last 20 minutes they came back into the game and dominated it, creating at least five good chances that should have been taken.

First of all Aaron Hudson saw his effort cleared off the line and then saw his shot go over the bar. Then a centre from Cole Butler found Ibrahim Camara and his weak shot from close range was cleared.

Potton were still giving the ball away and playing themselves into trouble. Potton attacked and there was a goal mouth scramble that finished with Camara hitting the post.

Camara then played the ball to Danny Baulk who saw his shot well saved by the keeper and just before half-time King saw his shot saved by Foxall.

At the start of the second half Potton attacked and James Smith had his effort cleared off the line before in the 52nd minute a long shot from Josh Brown reduced the arrears.

Six minutes later after Harpenden had failed to clear the ball, Sam Willis found the back of the net to equalise.

Potton continued to press with Jesse Armoo shooting over the bar then Smith had a header saved. At the other end King took the ball through and a last minute tackle by Callum Wilson prevented a goal.

Wilson then shot over the bar before King forced a save by Foxall and in the closing minutes Monaghan was clean through on goal but a save from Foxall prevented a goal.

At the other end Baulk forced a save from the Harpenden keeper and penalties would have to decide the tie.

Foxall saved two penalties and the Harpenden keeper saved one, so it was left o Potton to score the fifth penalty, which Josh Brown duly did to send Potton through.