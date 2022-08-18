Mark Inskip and Dave Northfield oversaw Biggleswade FC's first win on Tuesday night. Pic: Biggleswade FC.

Mark Inskip and Dave Northfield’s men proved too strong for Waltham Abbey as they ran out 2-1 winners, that having opened their SPL Division One Central campaign with a 1-0 loss at Berkhamsted on Saturday.

And they had to come from behind to do it. Waltham Abbey took the lead in the first-half when after an error at the back, Ace’a Laurent was able to beat a defender before lashing the ball home on 23 minutes.

FC put plenty of pressure on in the second-half and finally got level on 67 minutes when Tom Coles’ powerfully headed home Charlie Hayford’s free-kick.

The winner then came with seven minutes left when a long clearance found Alex Marsh who headed over the advancing keeper to seal three points.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss at Berkhamsted, the only goal coming in the third minute, Inskip said: “I can’t ask any more of the players. It’s the first game of the season in very hot conditions, we created chances and defended well at times against a very good side and we should have got something from the game.”

FC are back in action this weekend with the visit of Cambridge City in the FA Cup preliminary round, the match due to take place on Sunday with a 1pm kick-off.

Biggleswade Town, meanwhile, began their SPL Division One South campaign with a 0-0 draw at home Cirencester Town on Saturday.

However, they then fell 3-1 at Ware Town on Tuesday night, Tyriq Hunt scoring twice and Liam Dulson the other as Ashley Hay’s goal for the Waders wasn’t enough.

They too are in FA Cup action this weekend with the visit of Whitton United on Saturday.

Biggleswade United have now won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three games, the latest being a 4-2 defeat at home to Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday night.

Taylor Rhiney scored twice for United but the visitors ran out winners to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.