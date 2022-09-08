Mixed week for Biggleswade's clubs in league and cup encounters

The FA Cup first qualifying round saw Biggleswade Town progress with a 1-0 win at Dereham Town, which sets up a trip to East Thurrock United on September 17.

Town’s winner came in the second-half, shortly after Dereham had seen a player sent off, as a corner fell to Harry Draper at the back post and he was able to drill the ball into the net from close range.

Remarkably, it was East Thurrock who knocked out Biggleswade FC on Saturday, winning 2-1 in Essex.

Jack Dreyer struck FC’s goal just after the hour mark to reduce the arrears after Thurrock had gone two goals ahead, but they couldn’t force an equaliser and bowed out of the competition.

FC will now host Thame Utd on September 17 in the league as original opponents Cirencester have progressed in the FA Cup.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, fell 4-1 at Tring Athletic on Saturday in the Spartan South Midlands League fixture.

Yemi Adelani struck United’s goal after coming off the bench for the second-half, but by that point Tring were three goals in front and added another to round off their win.

On Tuesday, however, an incredible Gladwish Challenge Trophy first round tie saw United run out 8-5 winners over Old Bradwell United.

Cameron Hyde gave United an early lead before Adelani soon added a second, Old Bradwell pulling one back before Taylor Rhiney made it 3-1.

Raheem Jabbar made it 4-1 before half-time, before Old Bradwell netted again just after the break.

Milo Keane then made it 5-2 and Rhiney got his second soon afterwards before then completing his hat-trick.

Old Bradwell then struck twice to reduce the lead to 7-4, before Keane added another and Bradwell scored from the penalty spot to complete the scoring.

Attention now turns to the FA Trophy for Town and FC this weekend, with United travelling to Shepshed Dynamo and FC heading to Halesowen Town.