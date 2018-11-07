New boss at Biggleswade United as head coach departs for Premier League Watford

It is all change at Biggleswade United this week after head coach Jimmy Martin departed for a coaching role at Premier League Watford.

Emilio Gutierrez has taken over the reins as head coach at Second Meadow with Alex Salvador as his assistant.

Biggleswade United v North Greenford. Picture: Ron Huckle

Meanwhile behind the scenes Spanish football correspondent Guillem Balague has taken over from Gareth DAvies as club chairman.

A club statement said: “Both coaches, despite their youth, have experience at both Academy and senior level in Spain and both have taken the bold step of coming to England with a view to enhancing their careers.

“Emilio and Alex are already involved with the club and their appointment as our new first side’s management team helps us to fulfil our remit which is to maintain continuity by promoting from within our organisation wherever possible.

“Since moving to England in the summer, Emilio – who will now become head coach – has been Jimmy’s assistant.

“Alex will now become Emilio’s second in command and in addition to his undoubted coaching capabilities, his previous work with the Under 23s will also provide an invaluable link between the two sides within the club.”

Guillem takes over chairman duties, with Tim Browne stepping into the Director of Football role.

The club added: “Gareth Davies will be leaving the club and we would like to take this opportunity of thanking Gareth for his hard work and efforts during his time at the club.

“We would like to wish Jimmy our very best wishes as he sets forward on a new stage in his career.

“Here at Biggleswade United we have always placed enormous emphasis on the importance of top coaching and it comes as no surprise that his style and coaching acumen should have attracted the attention of the Premier League.”

On Saturday United secured an impressive 3-0 win at home to North Greenford United in the SSML Premier.

Ieaun Lewis put them ahead in the first half following a surging run from David Parkinson.

Tony Williams doubled the scoreline with a wonder goal before Lewis netted the third.