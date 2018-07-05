New era under way for Waders as pre-season friendlies begin

New Waders boss Lee Allinson takes charge of his side for the first time as they open their pre-season campaign this weekend.

Biggleswade Town make the trip to SSML side London Colney on Saturday and follow that with a journey to Haverhill on Tuesday.

It’s a new-look Waders line-up with Jay Lovell the latest to join the squad for the coming season.

Signed from Hertford Town, he’s a versatile defender. Joint assistant manager Eddie McLoughlin, who has also arrived at the Carlsberg Stadium from Hertford, said: “I’ve worked with Jay for a couple of seasons now.

“He is a very hardworking lad that wears his heart on his sleeve, he will give everything for the club.”

Other new signings include Matt Ball, a former professional at Norwich and Stevenage; David Longe-King, a midfielder from Harrow Borough; winger Jonny McNamara from Hitchin Town; defender Tom Smith; and former Forest Green player Kieron Forbes.

Waders then visit Potton on Saturday, July 14.