New-look Waders kick off Southern League campaign

A new-look Biggleswade Town open their Southern League Premier Central campaign at Kings Lynn on Saturday.

It’s been all change both and off the field at the Carlsberg Stadium this summer with former player Lee Allison returning as the new manager, replacing longtime boss Chris Nunn.

Just three of last year’s players have been retained with numerous new faces arriving.

In recent weeks that has included French former National League striker Pierre Joseph-Dubois, midfielders Peter Clark and Soloman Nwabuokei, and George Devine who steps up from the youth system.

Pre-season has offered a tough test with Waders playing sides from Levels 2 to 5 of the non-league pyramid.They suffered just one defeat, to a very experienced Billericay side, and earned admirable draws against National League sides Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.

A draw away to Haverhill and wins against London Colney, Potton and Welwyn Garden City were rounded off with a gutsy display against Potters Bar on Saturday, The visitors were two to the good at half time but three second half goals saw the Waders finish with a win.

Allinson is joined in the dugout by Brett Donnelly, Charlie Merson and Eddie McLoughlin with goalkeeping coach Ian Brown and new head physio Ryan Caulfield.

Allison told the club’s You Tube channel: “It is going to be a tough season as it is new side, but if we stick together and work hard we will do ok.

“King’s Lynn away will be a really tough task, they will be one of the favourites for promotion, but we’ll give it a good go.”

On Tuesday Town return to Langford Road to host AFC Rushden & Diamonds.