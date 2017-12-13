New Potton boss starts with win against Harrowby

New Potton United boss Steve Kuhne saw his charges win 3-1 at home to Harrowby on Saturday.

Kuhne took over at the Hutchinson Hollow after Laurence Revell stepped down as first team manager last Friday due to increased work and personal commitments.

Danny Webb. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171213-134608002

United chairman Alan Riley said: “Laurence has done a brilliant job of taking over the team and for making a number of changes that has put the club in a better position to compete at the top of this division.

Club Football Manager, Darren Staniforth added: “I took a call from Laurence on Wednesday where he made his intentions clear. I wanted Laurence to think about this and talk to him management team before making the final decision. Laurence has put everything into this job and I thank him for his commitment.”

Also leaving the club is his assistant, Graham Hagger, and coach, Kevin O’Sullivan.

Darren added: “Alan and I met with Steve and it was clear that he was excited by the prospect of being Potton United’s manager. We were able to agree his availability and believe getting him in as soon as possible is the right thing to do.”

James Sage. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171213-134621002

He made the perfect start on Saturday, a result that saw Potton move above their opponents in the UCL Division One.

Potton had to make a late change with Ryan Don dropping out with a family bereavement and recalled Aiden McClean back from the reserves match at Cogenhoe.

Harrowby started very brightly for the first 15 minutes – but shortly after Gary Ansell-Carter headed on to Aaron Murrell to score Potton’s opening goal.

Then ten minutes later Murrell collected the ball on the edge of the penalty box and his low left shot flew into the net.

The referee had allowed the game to flow freely - although at the same time appeared to miss a few nudges – and in added time just before the interval Harradine was fouled but play went on and Havron scored from close range to put Harrowby back in the match.

However eight minutes into the second half Webb disposed Briers in the centre circle and took the ball on and round the keeper to net the third goal. The majority of the second half saw Potton do most of the attacking but could not increase their lead.

Following Tuesday’s postponed match against Stotfold in North Beds Charity Cup, Potton host Melton Town in the league on Saturday,

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Aiden McClean (John Bitting), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Josh Sturniolo (Nick Bines)