Nunn happy with Waders' work so far in a tough pre-season

Chris Nunn

Chris Nunn insists he is pleased with the look of his Biggleswade Town squad so far as the countdown to the new Southern League Premier Central season continues.

The Waders boss has described this pre-season as “the strangest I have known” as clubs continue to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nunn revealed he had five players missing due to self isolation for the 3-1 friendly defeat to an Oxford United XI on Tuesday night.

The Waders are due to be back in friendly action at Histon next Tuesday evening.

And Nunn said: “It’s already been the strangest pre-season I have known.

“The chairman and I have had discussions, we know it’s going to be a tough season.

“We aren’t sure where we are going to be crowd wise and sponsorship wise so we are working on a worst case scenario and it’s up to me to work hard to bring the right type of player in on the right deal.

“I am happy with the business we have done. Nothing is completely official yet but we have struck deals with the players and we will be getting them all signed up.

“We are probably two or three short but I am happy with what we have got so far. It’s just been hard getting the players altogether.

“We had five players missing because of self isolation on Tuesday night. It’s extremely frustrating.

“We are having friendlies because we still can and we have enough bodies but to get out the team I want to get out is really hard.”

Nunn’s team face a tough opening-day clash on Saturday, August 14 when they make the trip to Nuneaton Borough, which is then followed by successive home games against Lowestoft Town (August 17) and highly-fancied Peterborough Sports (August 21).

But the Waders boss is confident he will have a team that will make life difficult for every team they come up against.

“Being away from home on the first day of the season always takes away a bit of pressure,” he added.

“Nuneaton are a good side, they are one of the bigger boys in the league and anything other than a win for them would be seen as a poor result.

“So I think we can go there, have a good day out and try to get a good result.

“The first two home games are also tough, Lowestoft have a good manager and Peterborough Sports will be on the shortlist for winning the league this season.

“It will be tough but I think they will be tough games for them as well. We will make life as difficult as we can for every team we play against.”

Biggleswade FC have picked up a couple of friendly wins over the past week as they gear up for the Southern League Division One Central campaign.

A Sam Johnson goal earned them a 1-0 victory at Ampthill Town last weekend before they came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2 at Bedford FC on Tuesday night thanks to Scott Joseph, Joe Worboys and a brace from Daniel Bond.

FC, meanwhile, will open their league season with a home game against Berkhamsted at the Eyrie on August 14.