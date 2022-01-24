Nunn resigns as Biggleswade Town manager

Chris Nunn

Chris Nunn has resigned as manager of Biggleswade Town.

Nunn confirmed today (Monday) he had stepped down following the 4-1 defeat at Rushall Olympic at the weekend.

That loss made it 10 games without a win for the Waders in the Southern League Premier Central - a run of form that has left them in the relegation zone.

Nunn confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote: “With a heavy heart I resigned as Waders manager today.

“I’d like to thank the chairman for asking to help out over two years ago, the players and the staff over that time.

“The support I’ve received from the green army has been fantastic, I have so much love and respect for you all #waders”