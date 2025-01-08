Oxford City are too good for Biggleswade Town in FA Trophy battle

Jimmy Martin was proud of Biggleswade Town's progress in the FA Trophy.

​Biggleswade Town’s FA Trophy adventure came to an end on Tuesday night as National League North side Oxford City ran out 3-0 winners to progress to round five.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​With United’s pitch having been frozen on Saturday, the match was postponed and played three days later with Oxford looking to avoid a surprise exit against the struggling Waders from the level below.

And in the end they proved too strong for Jimmy Martin’s men, as despite the game being goalless at half-time, Andre Burley put City in front just after the break and then Josh Parker and Corie Andrews added further goals to seal City’s passage through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, Martin said: “I thought we were respectable in the first-half and were well organised.

"We were very much in the game even though we didn’t have any clear cut chances, but I felt we kept them at bay and made life quite difficult for them.

"We said to the lads that they’d done well in the first-half but that they’d have to step up at repeat that in the second, but I always feel the first 12 minutes of any half are crucial and we conceded two in that time which is a real killer.

"Oxford are a league above and a proper side and one thing we knew about them is that they wanted to play and keep the ball so when we went behind it was then very difficult because they took control and we had to push and gamble in certain areas and that’s where we’ve been punished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there’s lots of positives to take and we’d done really well to get this far in the Trophy.”

Attention now turns back to league action for the Waders as they continue their attempts to salvage points in the SPL Premier Division Central, with them now 16 points from safety, albeit with games in hand on those above them.

Next up is a home game with Lowestoft Town on Saturday, who are currently three places above the relegation zone.