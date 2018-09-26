Patching rolls back years for Arlesey

Arlesey Town’s decent start to their SSML campaign continued with a fifth win, 2-1 at London Colney on Saturday

With several players unavailable in came club stalwart Martyn Patching in goal playing his first full game in some eight years! Coming in too was Alex O’Brien who completed his transfer from Leighton.

Early on Kai Ashley put in a great cross that Makudzeyi Makuzza slipped in at the far post and tucked into the net but his celebration was cut short by the linesman’s flag going up for a very tight offside.

Arlesey now started to dominate the midfield, but another free kick from Colney found the lively Loren Maxwell and he hit a good volley that hit the bar.

Martyn Patching rolled back the years as he ‘punched’ a ball clear from a corner before Smith again won a ball in the centre and his shot just skimmed the post.

The breakthrough came on 25 minutes as Smith beat his man again, lined up his shot and curved it around the keeper for a great finish to give Arlesey the lead.

The visitors piled on the pressure. They created a series of corners and from one Aaron Gooch stooped to head home the Blues’ second two minutes later.

It looked it was just a matter of how many Arlesey could score as Metcalf did well taking an awkward ball off of Smith when he broke with Fuller and another good ball fed in Smith, but his lob just failed to beat Metcalf .

In the second half Colney were pressing down the slope forcing Arlesey back, and it took a good 10 minutes for the visitors to make any sort of break out.

Channing Campbell-Yon hit a good shot that was cleared and a good move from Maxwell fed in Price but although he hit a good shot it was just offside.

A Colney corner found Maxwell and he turned well and his shot just skimmed the bar; Arlesey were really struggling to get going playing up the slope into the rain.

Sub Carl Chambers rode a tackle going into the box before being brought down. A free kick was awarded right on the line, from this Hatch went up at the far post but the keeper managed to put it behind for a corner.

Two minutes from time Vanne-Wilson hit a shot that took a deflection, Patching pulled off a really good save but couldn’t hold it and Maxwell nipped in to put it over him for a consolation.

Arlesey host Colney Heath on Saturday.