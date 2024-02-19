Potton United got off to a great start in their win at Tring.

Potton made the near perfect start by scoring two goals in the first four minutes. The first came after two minutes when Liam Andrews played the ball to Lewis Lynn who scored with a good shot.

Two minutes later Michael Evans played the ball back to keeper Galatis and his long clearance went over the heads of the last Tring defenders allowing Lynn to chase and he got his toe to the ball just before Tring’s keeper and it rolled into the net.

Shane Fox had a shot that was deflected for a corner and at the other end a header from Harvey hit the cross bar and went over. Tring were fighting to get into the game and Galatis saved well from Smith before the same player shot wide. Ryan Lamond made a run down the right and from his centre Fox headed over the bar. Tring had a couple of shots that went wide before a high centre from Lamond was caught by the Tring keeper.

Harvey then saw his shot well saved by Galatis before a further spell of Potton pressure saw Jordan Stevenson wide with his effort, Fox was narrowly wide with his and from another Galatis clearance Lynn ran onto and shot over.

Just before half time Hercules had a weak shot that was easily saved by Galatis. HT 0-2

Early in the half Liam Andrews had to be substituted but Potton continued to create chances. First of all, Lynn shot wide and then Jack Thomas tried a 30-yard shot that went narrowly wide.

Substitute Nigel Chikamba was put through and with only the keeper to beat saw the keeper block his shot, when it might have been easier to try and take it round the keeper. Potton were defending well and stopping Tring having too many clear cut chances although Galatis did well to save from Harvey before Mead shot wide.