Planning begins as leagues are confirmed
Biggleswade’s clubs now now for sure who they’ll meet next season after the FA’s Leagues Committee confirmed league allocations for next season.
Whilst Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town’s continued involvement in the Southern Premier League Division One Central is no surprise, nor Biggleswade United and Potton United remaining in the Spartan South Midlands Premier, they now also know who will join them after the numerous other promotions, relegations and lateral movements were factored in across all levels of the National League System.
All allocations remain subject to FA Council ratification or any appeals, but teams can at least start properly planning for who they will be up against.
Promoted into SPL Division Central are Spartan South Midlands champions Leighton Town and Stotfold, who won an inter-step play-off to take their place at step four.
Relegated from step three were Bedford Town, Watford-based Kings Langley and Oxfordshire side North Leigh, who competed in the Southern Premier League South last season.
There has been another lateral movement too, with Buckinghamshire side Marlow moved across from the Isthmian League.
The full list of clubs in the SPL Division One Central next year is: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Cirencester Town, Hadley, Hertford Town, Kempston Rovers, Kidlington, Kings Langley, Leighton Town, Marlow, North Leigh, Stotfold, Thame United, Waltham Abbey, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.
Biggleswade United and Potton United will again play in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division alongside Ardley United (subject to appeal), Arlesey Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes, Baldock Town, Cockfosters, Colney Heath, Crawley Green, Dunstable Town, FC Romania, Harpenden Town, Leverstock Green, MK Irish, Real Bedford, Sawbridgeworth Town, Shefford Town & Campton, St Panteleimon, Stansted (subject to appeal) and Tring Athletic.