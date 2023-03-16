Play-off battle hots up after Biggleswade FC defeat

​The result also all but guaranteed Berkhamsted the title, although their 18-point lead with a game in hand means there’s little doubt as to who will be taking the automatic promotion spot.

It was the visitors who took a 25th minute lead at The Eyrie when Peter Rosemin finished a fine run with a neat finish past Dan Green in the Biggleswade goal.

Hadley continued to cause the hosts problems as, having little to play for being firmly in mid-table, they were able to play relaxed football. However, it was the visitors` keeper, Luke Ward, who kept his side in front with a fine save to deny Alex Marsh.

Biggleswade's management team face a crucial few games ahead. Photo: Guy Wills.

Then, seven minutes before half-time, a cross from Marsh wasn’t dealt with by Ward and Daniel Akubuine was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

A minute before the break, Hadley restored their advantage when a fine run and pull-back by Caoilan McGettigan saw Rosemin turn home his second of the evening.

Just shy of the hour-mark, Biggleswade equalised when a Charlie Hayford free-kick was volleyed past Ward by Marsh.

But on 64 minutes, the visitors were back in front when some indifferent defending by the Greens allowed Luke Alfano to make it 3-2 from close range.

Hadley proceeded to defend their lead well after that and managed to keep the hosts at bay to record back-to-back 3-2 wins.

The result means FC remain in second place but they’re level on points with third-placed Didcot Town who beat Kempston Rovers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Biggleswade, however, do have a game in hand.

With seven league games left to play, Biggleswade are nine points clear of sixth-placed Kidlington who sit just outside the play-off zone.

The big games keep coming for FC, who now prepare to host Walthamstow this weekend.

Their visitors are fourth in the league, three points behind Biggleswade and with a game in hand meaning Saturday’s game is something of a six-pointer when it comes to the jostling for top five places.