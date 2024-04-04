​Potton are too good for Biggleswade United in derby

Potton ran out 2-0 winners at the Verdant Stadium.

​Early play from both sides was very cautious with the first serious attack coming after 15 minutes when United’s Jaiden Irish saw his shot deflected for a corner and following the corner Melvin Onu shot wide.

Victor Osobu then made a good run before passing to Lewis Lynn who saw his low shot saved by Wyant’s feet.

Potton were building slowly from the back and an 18 yard shot from Jordan Stevenson was well saved by Wyant, then In the 19th minute Potton took the lead when Osobu passed to Shane Fox who made no mistake.

Jamal Batchilly fired well over the bar from outside the penalty area and at the other end Biggleswade had an appeal for a penalty for handball turned down. Potton were continuing to dominate the game with Fox laying the ball off to Harry Forde but Wyant saved at the expense of a corner.

Osobu made another good dribbling run before passing to Lynn who shot over the bar, then just before the interval Batchilly played the ball through to Osobu and Wyant blocked both of his efforts.

Biggleswade started the second half on the attack with Josh Sturniolo shooting wide, Joe Babbage heading wide from a free-kick and Ethan Flanagan also heading wide from a corner.

Potton, however, doubled their advantage when from a corner, Sam Willis headed goalwards and James Smith kicked it over the line in the 60th minute.

A long range shot from Stevenson then saw Wyant push the ball onto the bar, then another good move by Potton saw Tommy Reynolds pass to Stevenson who shot over the bar.

Osobu was then put through again only to see his effort saved by Wyant and then cleared off the goal line.

Potton were defending well and Biggleswade had few clear chances on goal but they couldn’t break the visitors down who held on for the points.

On Saturday, April 6, FC Romania are the visitors to The Hutchinson Hollow.