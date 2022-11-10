Potton battle back from 2-0 down to draw at Risborough Rangers

Potton fought back to draw 2-2.

This was really a game of two halves. In the first-half, Risborough, playing with the wind behind them and the advantage of the slope, must have thought Christmas had come early as Potton gifted them two goals in the opening 21 minutes and they led 2-0 at half-time.

In the second-half, Potton made five substitutions at various times and scored twice in the last quarter of an hour but in reality created enough chances to have won it.

Risborough led on eight minutes when Craig Foxall scuffed his clearance kick and it went straight to Asher Yearwood who took it on and scored the opening goal.

The lead was then doubled in the 21st minute when Cole Butler was caught in possession of the ball and it was eventually played to Liam Enver-Marum who placed his shot past Foxall.

Potton came out more determined in the second-half with Butler shooting over and several other good opportunities going close for either side.

In the 77th minute Potton reduced the arrears when Butler made another fine run down the left and his low centre was turned in by David Parkinson from close range. It was all Potton now and the equaliser came in the 84th minute when Butler made a run to just outside the penalty area and his shot beat the diving keeper to secure a point.