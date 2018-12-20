Potton beat Leighton to reach SSML cup semi-finals

Potton made the semi-finals of the SSML League Challenge Cup after a 2-1 win at Leighton Town on Tuesday.

This match was in doubt until the referee declared it fit — a decision that proved to be correct and was a credit to their ground staff, also to both sets of players who coped with the conditions very well.

In heavy rain Leighton started with wind advantage and a poor clearance from Tyler Josephs was seized on by Tom Silford but he was not able to shoot.

Gary Ansell-Carter headed the ball on to Danny Webb who took the ball on and saw his low shot saved by keeper Charlie Jones. Ansell-Carter appeared to take the ball from the keeper after he fumbled it but the referee ruled a foul. This seemed to incite Leighton players but Ansell-Carter was the player who was booked.

From a corner Ansell-Carter headed wide when well placed while United’s defence failed to clear their lines and Silford saw his shot saved by Josephs.

With the rain easing Potton started the second half brightly and Webb made a good run down the right but his low cross was held by the keeper. In the 55th minute Potton took the lead when a long ball from Gareth Hunt found Webb who took it on and scored with a low shot.

The lead was shortlived as Potton failed to clear their lines and Leighton had two shots well saved by Josephs but he could only push the ball to Matt Hall who found the back of the net.

Midway through the half Parrish sent a long ball through that Webb chased, forcing the keeper to lose control, and the ball rebounded to Ansell-Carter who made no mistake from 20 yards to give Potton the lead and what proved to be the win.

Potton now travel to either Enfield Borough or Bovingdon in the semi-final of this competition. Next up is Stotfold at home on Saturday.