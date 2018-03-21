Potton continue promotion push with Harrowby win

Potton’s promotion charge continued with a 3-1 victory at Harrowby on Saturday.

It was the perfect start to a trio of away league matches in the UCL Division One - they now visit Bugbrooke on Saturday and Bourne on Tuesday.

The Royals welcomed back James Sage meaning James Meredith could move back into his more familiar centre midfield position.

Potton players adapted better to the tricky conditions by taking the lead after two minutes. Gary Ansell Carter fed Claudio Dias inside the box who drove home from 10 yards out for his first goal for the club.

The next 20 minutes Potton were to their credit trying to play football but to often the surface was the winner with passes not quite reaching their intended target.

Tom Blatch nearly got caught out in the 24th minute when he let a ball bounce to leave an attacker through but made a great recovery tackle to thwart the danger.

Aaron Murrell was showing some great strength and went past his marker. Played the ball to Dias, who set up Danny Webb, whose shot was well saved by Harrowby keeper Sam Andrew.

Danny Webb was again unlucky in the 36th minute when after a great ball from Tom Blatch, his shot was this time cleared off the line.

It took 41 minutes for Harrowby to make a chance of note but Josephs was equal to Fieldhouses shot.

Steve Kuhne’s words at half time were that one mistake had proved costly but if Potton kept playing the way they been more chances should be created and scored.

The manager’s words seemed to be true as both Claudio Dias with a free kick in the 50th and Danny Webb in the 51st had chances to regain the lead.

The pick of these was in the 57th minute though a pass from Tom Blatch left Gary Ansell Carter bearing down on goal – the best option was to pass to two unmarked team mates six yards from goal but he chose to shoot that was easily saved by Andrews.

More great forward play by Murrell was also not rewarded when his shot was cleared off the line but no one reacted which would have been a tap in.

Potton made a sub with 16 minutes with McLean replacing Bines and three minutes later regained the lead.

Gary Ansell Carter made a determined run down the channel which was pulled back to Danny Webb to drill home off the post for his 27th league goal of the season on they day of his 22nd Birthday.

The Royals just needed to see out the match now with their opponents heads dropping but Potton smelled blood now and wrapped up the game with three minutes to go.

Tom Blatch passed to Webb who ran past his marker his initial shot was saved but Claudio Dias was there to follow up for his brace.

Steve Kuhne said this was the most complete performance since becoming manager in December in which his first match finished in an identical score against the same opponents.

The Royals bossed this was long periods. Defence played simple balls all day and the team never let the arctic condition’s get to them. In fact skipper Luke Harradine played this match is a short sleeve shirt throughout with no undershirt showing that as promotion draws closer. Potton are showing few signs of weakness.

POTION UNITED Tyler Josephs, John Bitting Tom Blatch ,James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Claudio Dias,Gary Ansell Carter,(Ryan Don 82) Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines (Aiden Mclean 74)