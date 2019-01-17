Potton exit the Hinchingbrooke Cup

Potton United exited the Hinchingbrooke Cup at home to Peterborough Northern Star on Tuesday.

It was an improvement on Saturday’s performance but having four efforts cleared off the line they allowing Northern Star to score some easy goals.

In the 10th minute Christian Smail took the ball forward and from 25 yards his shot went into the net to give Potton the lead.

Danny Webb had a shot cleared off the line and Gary Ansell-Carter put Tom Blatch through but his shot was well wide.

Ryan Don had an effort that went wide before Potton allowed Northern Star to get into the match and James Hill-Seekings was unlucky to see his shot rebound off the post.

Just past the half hour Jack Newland fouled Matthew Barber in the penalty area and Hill-Seekings made no mistake from the spot.

Early in the second half Don saw keeper Connor Barham go full length to save his shot.

In the 70th minute a centre was headed weakly away to Jake Sansby who scored with a well controlled volley. Soon afterwards Danny Webb had a header cleared off the line when many felt it had crossed the line or was handball. Gareth Hunt had a free kick from 25 yards that rebounded to safety off the post.

But with five minutes remaining Hill-Seekings beat at least three men before shooting into the net.

Worse was to follow with Parrish fouling a forward in the box. However Josephs saved Hill-Seekings’ spot kick and also Matthew Barber’s follow up shot.

Deep into added time the visitors’ keeper was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Murrell in the box and Webb made no mistake from the spot for a Potton second.

It’s back to league action on Saturday as they visit Oxhey Jets.