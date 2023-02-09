​Potton fight back to draw and maintain unbeaten run on the road

Potton United drew 2-2 on Saturday.

Yet again Manager Jimmy Martin was forced to make some late changes with three players dropping out on the morning of the match. He included two new signings, goalkeeper Cameron Groom and forward Marcus Gouldbourne.

Early play saw David Parkinson’s header saved by Leverstock’s keeper and Macsen Fraser shoot wide, while at the other end Stefanoaca and Musanhi also went close.

In the 37th minute a high ball into the Potton area was dropped by Groom after a challenge by Blunden and the ball fell to Kyeremeh who scored with a low shot for a half-time lead.

In the 72nd minute Leverstock increased their lead when Beckwith was allowed to run with the ball and his shot from 20 yards was pushed onto the post by Groom and into the net.

It took Potton just two minutes to reduce the arrears when Parkinson headed the ball onto Gouldbourne who volleyed it into the net from close range.

This inspired Potton and in the 78th minute Parkinson headed the ball onto Fraser who turned his man and fired home for the equaliser.

Late chances saw Groom save from Blunden and Goldbourne and Josh Brown both go close for Potton, but the score remained 2-2 it’s 11 unbeaten on the road for Martin’s men.