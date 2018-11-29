Potton go through in league cup shoot-out

Potton United made it through in the SSMl Challenge Trophy on Tuesday but needed penalties to defeat a young and spirited Buckingham side.

In the seventh minute a long ball over the defence from Jim Burnside found Danny Webb who calmly shot past the keeper to give Potton the lead.

However four minutes later Potton failed to clear a free kick and King shot past Tyler Josephs to level. This encouraged Buckingham and Owusu had a weak shot easily saved and Ironmonger headed wide.

Midway through the half Webb raced to the by-line and his centre was turned into his own net by Tapp with two Potton forwards just behind him to give the hosts ain interval lead.

In the 55th mimunute a corner was dropped by Josephs and Stimpson scored with an overhead kick. Potton were conceding free kicks on the edge of their penalty area but fortunately Buckingham were unable to take chances.

In the closing minutes Carter shot straight at Josephs as Potton had chances but it ended 2-2.

So the tie went to the dreaded penalty shoot-out with Buckingham going first. The first three were excellent but Josephs saved the fourth before Buckingham netted their fourth.

Potton scored with five excellent taken kicks to go through and now travel to Leighton Town on Tuesday, December 18 for the quarter final.