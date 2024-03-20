Victor Osobu netted Potton's goal.

When Potton visited MK Irish earlier in the season they were beaten 8-0, so it was with some trepidation that they prepared for this match, but United competed very well all over the pitch.

In the second minute MK Irish gained a corner and from this Mason Spence saw his header well saved by James Hoskins.

Three minutes later Victor Osobu made a determined run and was fouled on the edge of the penalty box by Becher, for which he was shown a yellow card. The referee’s assistant had indicated it was in the penalty box but the referee decided it was just outside.

Lewis Lynn took the kick that beat the wall but rebounded, very quickly off a defenders knee, and finished in the back of the net to give Potton an early lead.

George Shrieves, who was proving to be dangerous throughout the match, was clear on goal when a tackle from Jack Thomas prevented him shooting. From another corner Spence saw his header saved.

It was not all MK Irish with Shane Fox playing Lynn through and the keeper saved with his feet and then the keeper dived low to save a shot from Thomas.

Shrieves and Andre Olukanmi were both producing dangerous centres and Clinton Zawe headed just wide, and before Irish’s Nathan Smith could shoot he was blocked by a Potton defender.

It seemed every time an MK Irish player went down in the penalty area they were appealing for a penalty, but the referee did not agree. In the fourth minute of added time Osogu was again fouled by Nathaniel Beecher on the edge of the penalty area who was shown his second yellow card and MK Irish were reduced to ten men.

Osogu took the resulting free kick and the keeper made an outstanding save.

At the start of the second half Ryal Lamont saw the keeper go full length to save his shot, but in the 52nd minute Shrieves worked his way into the penalty area and the ball fell to Callum Hirst who netted from close range to level the scores.

At the other end Fox had a header saved, then there was an almighty scramble in the Potton goal with Shrieves and Hirst having efforts blocked before Hoskins managed to get hold of the ball.

A good passing movement between Osogu and Fox ended with Lynn seeing his shot deflected for a corner, then Spence forced a good save from Hoskins before both Hirst and Shrieves shot over the bar.

James Meadows had a shot straight at the keeper before in the final minute Spence had a close range header and Hoskins somehow dived back on himself to make a remarkable save.

The crowd of 138 were treated to a very entertaining match and every Potton player could not be faulted for their effort and commitment. The three young officials in charge controlled the match very well in spite of MK Irish numerous appeals.