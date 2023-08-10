​Potton joy in FA Cup but United are out

​Potton United and Biggleswade United endured mixed fortunes in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup this week.

Potton progressed to the next round courtesy of a replay after initially drawing 2-2 at Desborough Town on Saturday, another draw in Tuesday’s replay seeing them eventually progress 5-4 on penalties.

United, however, fell at the first hurdle on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 at Bury Town.

Potton’s first game on Saturday saw them take the lead on 14 minutes when Shane Fox cut inside before finishing well.

Archie Elmore’s penalty early in the second-half levelled things up, and it looked as if Desborough had won the tie in the 85th minute when they went in front through Will Russell.

But Fox would strike again two minutes later to force a replay, which saw Potton have to come from behind late on once again.

The game was goalless after 90 minutes, with Desborough then taking the lead early in the second period of extra-time through Rico Duggan.

But with four minutes to go, and after Desborough had had a man sent off, Benny Ansah’s fine goal made it 1-1.

That sent the match to penalties, and Potton won 5-4 to progress and visit Stowmarket Town on August 19.

Biggleswade United, however, won’t be joining them in the next round.

Joe Babbage was on target but Bury Town progressed through with a 3-1 win, United next going to Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes in the league on Saturday.