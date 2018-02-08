Potton limp out of Hinchingbrooke

On a freezing cold night with snow in the air Potton were dumped out of the Hinchingbrooke Cup with barely a wimper.

The Royals have performed well against higher league opponents this season in cup ties. But having said that their lack of proficiency against the more efficient sides has been an achilles heel all season.

In fact in took 85 minutes for Potton to have their only shot on target.

United, whose weekend game was postponed, were missing left back Tom Blatch and wide man Mark Franklin with John Bitting making his first start for several months coming in at right back with Forster switching to left back and Nick Bines playing wide left.

Eynesbury had the UCL Premier Divison’s leading goalscorer in Dominic Lawless amongst their ranks and he took only ten minutes to make it mark.

A corner was not cleared and Lawless made no mistake from a few yards.

Potton were coming into the game more but were not hurting Eynesbury as the game devolved into a midfield battle.

Potton did have a decent penalty shout turned down on 32 minutes when Gary Ansell Carter went down in the box.

Eynesbury really should have gone into the half time break with a second goal but a Meredith mistake was put over the bar by Lawles.

The second half was mainly Eynesbury .Another smart save from Loney and then further missed chances from Smith a great block from James Sage and later the crossbar kept the score at 1-0.

They did double their lead after 67 minutes and put the game to bed when James Sage got caught in possession and the crossed ball left Smith with an easy chance from a few yards.

Potton did have a shot on target when Ryan Don made the Eynesbury keeper make a save but in the end this was just a bridge too far.

Potton host Long Buckby on Saturday.

POTION UNITED Aaron Loney, Calum Forster, John Bitting (Charlie Stafford) ,James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith ,Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Gary Ansell Carter (Aiden Mclean) , Aaron Murrell (Courtney Boughton),Nick Bines