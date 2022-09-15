Potton lose out to Harpenden after goal-filled first-half

Potton and Harpenden produced five goals in the first-half between them.

Potton made the worst possible start, going behind in the third minute to a Robinson diving header from close range.

Play then was fairly even without either side testing the keeper. In the 21st minute a good and swift passing movement by Potton ended with Cole Butler’s cross being headed home by David Parkinson to equalise.

Anthony went close for the visitors before in the 33rd minute a ball was played over the top of the Potton defence for Robinson to score his second goal, calmly sliding the ball past the advancing Craig Foxall.

Three minutes later Harpenden increased their lead when King mad a good run and from 30 yards his shot flew into the net.

Foxall then saved at the feet of Anthony, before new Potton signing Aaron Hudson made a good run into the penalty area and was fouled. From the spot kick in the 41st minute Sam Willis made no mistake to reduce the arrears.

In the first minutes of the second half Harpenden saw a header go just over the bar and at the other end Jim Burnside also shot too high.

Setchell had a good run before he saw his shot well saved by Foxall, before in a goalmouth scramble the ball fell to Hudson whose effort went wide.