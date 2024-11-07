Potton madke hard work of beating Eagles

Potton United 2, Letchworth Garden City Eagles 0

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potton made hard work of beating Eagles to progress to the next round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup, when they will have to travel to St Neots Town in the next round.

Potton dominated the first half but did not make sufficient goal scoring chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potton attacked early on with Jack Thomas heading over and Eddie Connolly seeing his shot blocked. Markel Cousins played a though ball to Jordan Brown whose shot was deflected for a corner.

Tell us your team news.

Eagles made a quick breakaway and Essa Rashan did well to clear a shot from Baronowski off the line.

Potton were getting caught by the quick breaks of the Eagles but in the 12th minute Potton took the lead when Jordan Brown headed home from close in following a corner. This allowed Potton to start taking control of the game with Thomas heading over from a corner.

At the other end a good move by the Eagles saw Goodwin shoot over. Emmanuel Gbetuade had a free kick hit the top of the cross bar and then a header cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potton were getting caught offside several times, which was interrupting the flow of the game. Sammy Fisher-Diaz hit a hard centre across the goal which no Potton player could read.

The Eagles keeper punched out a corner to Markel Cousins who shot over the bar. A good Eagles move ended with Coughton-Brown shooting over the bar. Just before the half-time whistle Connolly shot over from a free kick. HT 1-0

Would Potton regret having so much possession in the first half and not scoring more goals?

Connolly played Jordan Brown through and the keeper saved at the expense of a corner. Eagles were coming more into the game with Baronowski heading wide, a free kick from Gillham went straight into the net but was ruled out for a player being in an offside position and interfering with play and then Blair saw his free kick go over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the 60th to 75th minute Manager Gary Jackson made five substitutions to give some players match time but it did very little to help Potton regain control of the match.

Although Potton were not in the game a quick breakaway saw Jordan Browns shot blocked. A quick break by the Eagles saw Gillham shoot over.

Now into the first minute of added time Jordan Brown worked his way into the penalty area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Jordan Brown duly converted the spot kick. Eagles were not giving up with Austin hitting the top of the cross bar and Jack Galatis saving a shot from Colletti. FT 2-0

Team: Jack Galatis, Essa Rashan (Harry Forde), Sammy Fisher-Diaz (Alfie Turner), Josh Brown, Jack Thomas, Linus Kusi, Markel Cousins (Shane Fox), Charlie Clark, Jordan Brown, Eddie Connolly (Reece Crowter), Emmanuel Gbetuade (Cole Butler)

In the end a wins a win but was nothing like the performance on Saturday when we beat Wormley Rovers. Just have to hope for a better display in the Isuzu FA Vase on Saturday.