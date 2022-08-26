Potton make second chance count as they progress in FA Cup

Potton United progressed in the FA Cup with a win over Soham Town Rangers

The two sides had drawn 1-1 at Soham on Saturday, with Cole Butler’s goal ensuring Potton got a second bite at the cherry.

And United made no mistake when they returned home on Tuesday, winning a competitive encounter.

The match was effectively won in the first half, with Potton taking a fifth-minute lead when Callum Wilson drove the ball home from a Butler cross.

They then doubled their lead just before the break, with Jim Burnside crossing for David Parkinson to thrash home from close range.

Potton looked to be easing into the next round, but Soham had other ideas and with 15 minutes remaining they pulled one back from the penalty spot to breathe life into the cup tie.

But any Potton nerves were soon calmed, as four minutes later they restored their two-goal advantage when Ibrahim Camara’s low cross was diverted into the net by Burnside.

Potton’s reward is a home tie against Hendon at The Hollow, which will be played on Saturday, September 3.

There is more knockout football for United this weekend as they travel to take on Romford in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.