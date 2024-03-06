Shane Fox netted Potton's opener. Photo: PUFC.

From the kick off Potton started pressing and a shot from Shane Fox was deflected for a corner.

In the fifth minute, Potton had a couple of shots blocked but the ball fell to Fox to open the scoring.

Arlesey were quick to respond with Brown tackling Harry Forde for the ball in the corner and from his centre Busby headed home from close range to equalise.

Liam Andrews saw his shot saved by the keeper before at the other end Helmore’s shot was deflected over the cross bar.

Potton were continuing to apply pressure and in the 25th minute Lewis Lynn collected the ball and his shot from 25 yards went just inside the post to give Potton a deserved lead.

Following a throw-in Andrews then shot over the bar before new signing Tom Rowley saw his shot saved by the keeper inside the near post.

Potton were doing most attacking but could not find their way to a third goal before the half-time whistle.

Potton continued to dominate the early part of the second-half with Fox having a 30 yard shot on goal and then his centre going across the goal with no forward to apply the finishing touch.

Victor Osobu made a run and saw the keeper make a save near the post, while at the other end Busby was wide with his free kick.

From a Lynn centre, Fox headed over the bar, Osubu also firing too high soon afterwards/

With about five minutes of normal time to go, Jack Thomas fouled an Arlesey player just outside the penalty area and from the resulting free kick Busby saw James Hoskins go full length to make an excellent save.

The referee played six minutes of added time but no further chances were created.

Potton will now be at home to either Tring Athletic or Baldock Town in the quarter-finals.