New Potton signing Finbar King in action against London Colney. Photo: Potton Utd FC.

Against bottom of the league Colney, who had changed manager midweek and signed several new players, Potton, who themselves had Finbar King making his debut, made the perfect start taking the lead in the 5th minute.

However, after that Potton seemed to think the game was won and in all reality London Colney could have gone in at half time with a 3-1 lead. The half-time talk must have been some strong words and Potton performed a little better in the second half, scoring another goal to give them the three points.

In the fifth minute Callum Wilson collected the ball and unchallenged from 35 yards his shot simply flew past the keeper to give Potton an early lead.

Soon afterwards a free-kick from David Etheridge went just wide of the post and Liam Andrews’ long shot went wide.

Then for some reason Colney got more into the game and Potton’s poor distribution was not helping. Goalkeeper Judicael Mottaz made a poor clearance and Wilson did well to block the goal bound shot from Illori.

Mottaz saved from Milasiuis and Wilkinson saw his shot blocked, then play became scrappy and several players were going down injured after being tackled which did not help the flow of the match.

Poor defending by Potton allowed Webb to shoot over before Bronyan was put through to put the ball in the net but was ruled offside.

Bronyan headed over for a corner before Illori saw his shot saved by Mottaz. The half-time whistle came with Potton holding a fortunate lead.

Advertisement

At the start of the second half Potton came more determined and Etheridge saw his shot go just past the post and a determined run by Cole Butler saw Etheridge have his shot blocked.

A quick break by Colney saw Kitoko shoot over the bar but play from both teams was very poor with very little fluent football.

A free-kick from Etheridge went over the bar and a shot from Jack Thomas was deflected for a corner. Andrews then had a back header and a shot that went wide of the post.

Potton substituted Dave Parkinson for new signing King who had not received very good service from the rest of the side.

Advertisement

The second goal finally came in the 83rd minute when Parkinson harried a defender and won the ball and from the quick break played the ball to Butler whose low drive finished in the back of the net.

Soon afterwards Parkinson won the ball and played it to Ibrahim Camara who shot over the bar when well placed and in the closing minutes Parkinson saw one shot go over the bar and a free-kick blocked by Colney’s defence.

So the game ended with Potton gaining three points from a match that will not be remembered for the quality of football, but in the end it is a win that counts.

On Saturday the first team visit local rivals Arlesey Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a 3pm start.

Advertisement