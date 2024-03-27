Potton were 2-1 winners at home on Saturday.

With the advantage of the wind behind them Potton started to attack early on. The ball was played through to Mike Evans who could not get the ball from under his feet quick enough before the keeper smothered his shot.

Following a corner, Liam Andrews then had a header cleared off the line, but the visitors were coming more into the game and after a poor Potton clearance Heron shot wide.

Potton returned to the attack with Victor Osobu shooting wide and Jack Thomas seeing his effort blocked. Then from a free-kick Evans saw his header rebound from the crossbar with the keeper well beaten.

St Panteleimon were surrounding the referee and contesting every decision. The visitors then came more into the game with Jack Galatis saving from Heron at close range, Salvatierra shooting wide and Galatis saving another shot from Heron.

The visitors were awarded a free-kick that was driven across the goal by Salvatierra that went just wide of the post, but in the 40th minute the ball was played back to Galatis who miskicked and the ball fell kindly to Salvatierra who scored to give the visitors the lead.

However, four minutes later a centre was headed home by Evans to equalise, and in the second minute of added time Andrews collected the ball 30 yards out on the right and seeing the keeper off his line tried a long shot and with the advantage of the wind it sailed over his head to give Potton the lead.

Now against the wind in the second-half, Potton had to contain the visitors. In the 55th minute Andrews and Salvatierra clashed near the half way and with the referee seeing Salvatierra spitting in the face of Andrews, showed the St Panteleimon man a red card.

Andrews was visibly upset and had to be restrained by his team mates to stop him getting into trouble, and in the mayhem that followed Gilmaney was sent to the sin bin for disputing the decision.

Potton took advantage of their two man advantage with Andrews making a dangerous centre, where Osobu delayed his shot that was cleared and Lewis Lynn shot wide of the post.

With St Panteleimon now back to ten men, Lynn forced his way through and saw the keeper save with his feet, then a good move by Potton saw Harry Forde shoot over.

The ball was then played to Osobu who sprinted down the right wing and Alex Robb could only knock his fierce centre over the bar from close range.

Tommy Reynolds made a good run and saw his shot go inches wide of the corner of the post and crossbar, and although Potton gave the ball away a couple of times, some good defending prevented the equaliser despite eight minutes of added time.

*Potton progressed to the semi-finals of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy last Thursday after beating Tring Athletic on penalties.