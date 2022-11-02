Potton again had a perfect start when Ibrahim Camara was fouled just outside the penalty area in the 4th minute and David Etheridge made no mistake with the free kick to give Potton the lead. Colney Heath retaliated with a dangerous cross from Smith that eluded everyone. Then it became all Potton attacking with Etheridge seeing his shot saved by the keeper and Jesse Armoo shooting wide when well placed. David Parkinson was wide with his shot and one from Etheridge went over the bar. In the 17th minute Callum Wilson made a run into the penalty area and the referee adjudged a foul and Parkinson coolly scored from the spot. Etheridge had a shot saved before Wilson saw his shot deflected for a corner and from this the keeper saved a header from Jack Thomas. Cole Butler then had a fine run and saw his effort saved by the keeper. Just before half-time Gleeson saw his shot saved by Craig Foxall—this Colney Heath’s only attempt at goal in this half.