Potton United into semi-finals of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division League Cup after a 3-0 win at Colney Heath.
Potton again had a perfect start when Ibrahim Camara was fouled just outside the penalty area in the 4th minute and David Etheridge made no mistake with the free kick to give Potton the lead. Colney Heath retaliated with a dangerous cross from Smith that eluded everyone. Then it became all Potton attacking with Etheridge seeing his shot saved by the keeper and Jesse Armoo shooting wide when well placed. David Parkinson was wide with his shot and one from Etheridge went over the bar. In the 17th minute Callum Wilson made a run into the penalty area and the referee adjudged a foul and Parkinson coolly scored from the spot. Etheridge had a shot saved before Wilson saw his shot deflected for a corner and from this the keeper saved a header from Jack Thomas. Cole Butler then had a fine run and saw his effort saved by the keeper. Just before half-time Gleeson saw his shot saved by Craig Foxall—this Colney Heath’s only attempt at goal in this half.
At the start of the second half Colney Heath came out much more determined and pressed Potton. Gleeson headed over the bar and then Foxall saved well from Dawodu and Smith. Having weathered a small storm Potton came back into the match and Etheridge was wide with his shot. In the 74th minute Sam Willis played a long through ball to Danny Baulk who ran on to shoot past the keeper for goal number three. At the other end McShane saw his shot well saved by Foxall and just before the final whistle Baulk shot over the bar.
Potton United: Craig Foxall (Judicael Mottaz), Alfie Warman, Callum Wilson (Niall Jones), Jack Thomas, Jesse Armoo (Aaron Hudson), James Smith Sam Willis), Cole Butler, Josh Howard-Dobsob, David Parkinson (Danny Baulk), David Etheridge), Ibrahim Camara
On the performance in the First Half Potton should have increased the margin by half-time, but they are now through to the semi finals.
On Saturday 5 November the First Team visit Risborough Rangers in the SSML Premier Division KO 3.00pm.