Potton United suffered cup heart-break.

Playing up the slope Leverstock had the better of the first half. An early attack saw Connolly shoot straight at Hoskins and at the other end Victor Osobu saw his shot blocked. Neither side were really settling but in the 18th minute Leverstock took the lead.

A long ball was played over the top of Potton’s defence but with a forward starting to go for it but in an offside position he left it to another, who was onside, who centred for Beckwith to score from close range. Tommy Reynolds and Lewis Lynn combined well but the centre came to nothing. Soon afterwards Leverstock had an appeal for handball in the penalty area turned down. Just before the interval Dalgaudio shot over the bar.

At the start of the second half an overhead kick from Dalgaudio brought an outstanding full length save from James Hoskins.

A long ball from the Leverstock keeper found Mitchell-Gears who shot over the bar. Potton were now starting to come into the game more as they pressed for the equaliser. Osobu made a good run down the right and his centre was deflected for a corner and following this Jordan Stevenson shot over.