Potton were without several players, for one reason or another, but still battled well to collect three points and have now not conceded a goal in the last three league matches.

In the opening minute Arlesey broke down the left and Maslin fired in a low shot that Craid Foxall did well to save.

Immediately the ball was played up to the other end for Finbar King and Ibrahim Camara to play the ball to David Parkinson who scored with a well placed shot on the 2nd minute.

Potton were dominating play and Liam Andrews saw his shot blocked before great play by Josh Brown beating a couple of mid-field players then played the ball to King who turned and saw his shot hit the inside of the post and rebound to safety.

Another good move by Potton saw a centre from Callum Wilson saw King head narrowly over the bar from close range.

An effort from Andrews went over the bar and at the other end Millett also shot over the bar. Having had a period of domination by Potton there were some niggly fouls by both sides with players requiring treatment for injuries and this disrupted the flow of the match—such was the time that 6 minutes of added time were played in the first half. Potton could, and possibly should, have led by three goals at half time.

Early play in the second half favoured Potton and King turned his defender but saw his shot go wide of the post. A free kick from Alfie Warman was saved by the keeper and a run by Brown came to nothing. With the game still not flowing Arlesey came more into the game.

Camara’s poor pass was intercepted by Sendege but his shot went over the bar. Arlesey did come close to scoring when Mmakola headed narrowly wide from a free kick. Potton fought back and a pass from Jesse Armoo found King whose shot was saved by the keeper.

From a Warman free kick Andrews saw his effort saved and then a free kick from David Etheridge was wide of the target. Play was again disrupted in the second half and nine minutes of added time were played.

Potton United: Craig Foxall, Alfie Warman, Callum Wilson, Jack Thomas, Jesse Armoo, James Smith, Liam Andrews (Danny Baulk), Josh Brown, Finbar King (David Etheridge), David Parkinson, Ibrahim Camara (Aaron Hudson)

Not a match for the purists but on chances Potton deserved the three points.

Then on Tuesday 1 November they visit Colney Heath in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Cup KO 7.45pm.

On Saturday 5 November the First Team visit Risborough Rangers in the SSML Premier Division KO 3.00pm.