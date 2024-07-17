​Pre-season games see mixed bag

Action from Biggleswade Town's win at Leighton on Tuesday. Pic: Andrew Parker

​Biggleswade Town continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win at Leighton Town on Tuesday night.

​The Waders were two goals up inside 18 minutes, the second goal coming from the penalty spot, before a late third rounded off the win.

That win followed another success last weekend, this time with Biggleswade winning 4-2 at Crawley Green.

Meanwhile, versatile attacking player Eddie Panter has joined the Waders from promoted side Wellingborough Town.

He told the club’s media channels: “I’ve known [manager] Jimmy Martin for a while now and with the club being where they are now it was definitely the right time to come over.”

*Biggleswade FC drew 1-1 at Potton United on Tuesday night, a trialist opening the scoring for them in the first-half before Potton levelled through new signing Sammy Fisher-Diaz.

At the weekend, FC had run out 5-1 winners at Stowmarket Town.

Dan Bond netted from the spot to cancel out an early Stowmarket opener, before FC scored four goals in the second-half, two of them from Amir Hadi.

*Biggleswade United fell to a 5-2 loss at Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night, Liam Smyth and Kevin Owusu on target.

That followed a 3-1 win away at Wembley FC on Saturday, Smyth with a brace and Sam Day the other goal.

Speaking after Tuesday’s loss at Eynesbury, boss Kane Dougherty said: “You’ll look at the result and it’ll always look bad and I thought we weren’t quite at the standards we’d set in the last couple of games, especially Saturday’s.

"We weren’t close enough to our men defensively and going forward we created lots of chances but weren’t clinical enough.

"We had 20 lads here today so basically had a different side in each half but neither really covered themselves in glory so that obviously disrupts the momentum a bit.

"So we’ll work on things in training as we’ve only got two more tough games before the season starts. We’re hoping to announce a few more signings soon.”