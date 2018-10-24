Professional Potton performance puts Cockfosters to the sword

Potton turned in a professional display to win on their first trip to Cockfosters.

Potton started brightly and after three minutes Aaron Murrell beat his marker to the ball but his shot did not have the power to beat keeper Adam Seymour.

Cockfosters were loaded with players with plenty of Step 4 and 5 experience, their player manager Ryan Wade being amongst them. His early free kick only just went wide.

Potton took the lead on 36 minutes when Danny Webb left full back George Laffar for dead. He whipped in another great cross which Aaron Murrell, with plenty of time, cut onto his left foot and his rising shot hit the net.

Potton could have doubled their lead just before half time when Jonny Hall played the ball across and Webbs’ spectacular overhead kick was saved by Seymour.

United were made to pay for missed chances when Cockfosters equalised on 57 minutes as a mistimed header by Newland let Beattie free on the right hand side. His low cross was forced home by Alex Michaelides.

However Potton regained the lead a minute later when a good Hall corner was headed back across by the excellent James Sage for Christian Smail to score with his second bullet header in two weeks.

From a goal-kick Tyler Josephs launched the ball downfield and Jim Burnside got a touch to beat Seymour to the ball and head home on 66 minutes.

Potton were still hungry for more goals and on 79 minutes Murrell played the ball to Webb who shot over.

Smail, Webb and Murrell also had chances but it was substitute Danobrega who scored the fourth and the best goal of the day.

In injury time Danobrega twisted and turned on the edge of the box leaving three men for dead before shooting home into the bottom corner from 18 yards.