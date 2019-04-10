Quickfire goal treble sees FC home

Three goals in nine late first half minutes set Biggleswade FC on their way to a fourth successive as they saw off London Colney at Langford Road on Saturday.

After the impressive win against Hadley last time out, this game was always going to be about just getting the job done and remaining within touching distance of leaders Tring Athletic.

A flat, scrappy 28 minutes had passed before the home side discovered any kind of rhythm to their play. Alex Marsh spotted the run of brother Lawrie and played a delightful low first time cross towards him, but Lawrie could only divert just wide of the left hand post.

Nothing appeared to be coming off until skipper Tom Coles opened the scoring on 34 minutes. The ball seemed to cannon around the edge of the area before Coles unleashed a special strike on the volley over the flying Jack Metcalfe into the roof of the net from 25 yards.

On 41 minutes a lovely passage of one touch play through the middle of the field saw the ball worked out left to Lee Northfield just inside the penalty area. He fashioned some space for himself before sending over a beautiful cross to the far post that cried out for Justin Leavers to get on the end of and he powered a header home.

Minutes later Inskip picked out the overlapping Adam Hunt inside the visiting left back. Such was the quality and weight of pass that Hunt could drive low across the face first time and Leavers was there again to gobble up the simplest of finishes.

Metcalfe pulled off a brilliant reaction save to tip over Marsh’s well-struck half-volley following Adam Hunt’s cross to the near post. Marsh tried his luck again three minutes later when he ran in from the left hand side after being played in by Northfield. The angle was against him, but he went alone anyway and again Metcalfe made a brave stop.

A counter-attack from London Colney presented them with a rare sight of goal, but again Tompkins showed good concentration and agility to tip the ball around the post when called upon.