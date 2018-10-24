Reds’ climb up table continues at Hatfield

Langford kept up their good form with an emphatic victory over lowly Hatfield on a lovely sunny Saturday afternoon at Cotlandswick, home of London Colney.

A bumpy playing service made for a rather scrappy first half with Langford, playing in yellow, unable to move into top gear.

The home side created a couple of chances with one fine save Ben Watson keeping Hatfield out until Langford struck twice on the stroke half time.

A fine pass from Charlie Rome found Josh Bamford clear and he neatly side footed past the keeper – then a tremendous 25 yard strike from Lewis Osbourne into the top corner put Langford 2-0 up at half time.

Despite losing Lewis Croucher and Jack Edwards through injury Langford were in control of the second half despite periods of scrappy play.

Ben Watson made one fine save on the hour mark, but on 72 minutes a smart interchange of passes by Rome and Osbourne found Harry Poulton unmarked in the area and he side footed number three.

It was 4-0 ten minutes from time when Dean Auburn found Bamford in the area and he chested the ball down and he thumped home number four to complete a satisfactory afternoon for Langford.