Biggleswade Town win the SSML title in 2009.placeholder image
Biggleswade Town win the SSML title in 2009.

RETRO GALLERY: Biggleswade area's football clubs in action 2006-2019

By Mark Duffy
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST
We’ve delved into our digital photo archives to bring you some football action involving some of the clubs from the Biggleswade Chronicle patch.

Biggleswade Town, Biggleswade United, Biggleswade FC, Stotfold

Biggleswade FC celebrate title glory in 2019

1. Retro football gallery

Biggleswade FC celebrate title glory in 2019 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Leverstock Green v Biggleswade United in 2011

2. Retro football gallery

Leverstock Green v Biggleswade United in 2011 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Biggleswade FC take on Tilbury in 2019

3. Retro football gallery

Biggleswade FC take on Tilbury in 2019 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Biggleswade Town go for goal at Biggleswade United in 2014.

4. Retro football gallery

Biggleswade Town go for goal at Biggleswade United in 2014. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BiggleswadeBiggleswade TownBiggleswade United
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice