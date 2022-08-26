Road-trip rewards for Biggleswade pair in FA Cup

Pat McCafferty runs away to celebrate after scoring Biggleswade FC's last-gasp winner over Cambridge City (Picture: Guy Wills)

Both Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town progressed with victories last weekend, with FC seeing off Cambridge City 3-2 in a thriller at The Eyrie on Sunday and Town cruising to a 4-1 win over Whitton United 24 hours earlier.

They were both rewarded with away ties in the next round, with Town heading to Dereham Town and FC off to East Thurrock, with the ties scheduled to be played on September 3.

Pat McCafferty was FC's last-gasp hero as he scored four minutes into stoppage time to seal the 3-2 win over City, who had led the game 1-0 and 2-1.

Alex Marsh netted the first equaliser on 49 minutes, and after City had regained the lead, it was a volley from Jack Dreyer that tied the match up at 2-2.

Things were much more straightforward for Town, who raced into a 4-0 first-half lead against Whitton, with Jon Clements claiming a hat-trick and there was also a goal for Jake Bunyon.

Whitton did score a late consolation, but it was a confidence boosting win for a Town side still searching for a first Southern League Central Division win of the season.

They will get two chances to do just that over the Bank Holiday weekend, as they travel to Didcot Town on Saturday and then host Kempston Rovers at The Yvette Brewer Stadium on Monday afternoon (ko 3pm).

Biggleswade FC also play twice in the space of three days, entertaining Harlow at the home of Bedford Town on Saturday (ko 3pm), and then heading to Barton Rovers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Biggleswade United turn their attentions to knockout football on Saturday as they entertain Southend Manor in the FA Vase (ko 3pm).

Manor play in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, and currently sit third-bottom having claimed just one point from their three fixtures to date.

United will into the game in good shape, after they went sixth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a hard-fought 2-1 win at London Colney on Saturday.