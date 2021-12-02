Ronan the Silva lining for Biggleswade Town, four points for FC, Potton United the draw specialists

Potton United Youth Football Club has scored a £500 sponsorship deal from local housebuilder Dandara, who is building its Copsewood development nearby the football club on Mill Lane, Potton. The sponsorship went towards providing a new kit for the under 13s team. Chairman Steve Judd said: “Our under 13s team are proud to be wearing their new kit for their upcoming matches this season. Our club relies on donations and volunteers so the sponsorship from Dandara is a very welcome contribution to support our organisation which is working hard to engage with the local youth in Potton.”

Ronan Silva netted a brace as Biggleswade Town twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home with Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

Tyrell Waite had put the Lambs ahead in the third minute, only for Silva to tuck a leveller home with 21 minutes on the clock.

Matthew Stenson netted Tamworth’s second on the hour mark, before Silva rifled home on the spin with six to go.

The Waders return to Southern League Premier Central action on Saturday as they entertain Alvechurch, before Tuesday’s trip to Banbury United.

Biggleswade FC and eighth-place Aylesbury couldn’t be separated as they played out a goalless draw in the Southern League Division One Central on Wednesday night.

Three second-half finishes saw Biggleswade beat Ware 3-0 at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

Thomas Coles opened the scoring eight minutes after the interval with two goals in five minutes putting the result beyond doubt. Michael Simpson found the net in the 71st minute before Alexander Marsh had the final say.

Biggleswade travel to Kidlington on Saturday.

A last-gasp equaliser saw Potton United forced to settle for a point against Desborough Town on Tuesday, their fourth draw in a row.

Liam Andrews headed Potton side ahead in the 81st minute before Desborough were down to 10 after Jake Empson’s last-man challenge on Ibrahim Camara.

However, the man disadvantage did not stop Desborough snatching a leveller through Jake Bettles.

Potton drew 2-2 with Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday, a game which began with a minute’s silence in memory of former manager Ken Davidson, who passed away last month.

Edward Panter put the visitors ahead in the second minute, but Aaron McArdle pulled Potton level.

Bugbrooke again went in front as Thomas Binder scrambled home following a 77th-minute corner.

However, the hosts refused to go down without a fight and Camara secured a point, capitalising on a mistake from keeper Jake Bull to finish into an empty net.

Bull’s misery was compounded late on as he received a red card for a foul outside the box on McArdle who was through on goal.

Biggleswade United’s game at Lutterworth was postponed on Saturday.