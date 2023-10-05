Round-up: Biggleswade Town set up Solihull Moors tie in FA Cup

​Biggleswade Town will go to National League side Solihull Moors in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after overcoming Barton Rovers last weekend.

Biggleswade celebrate JJ Lacey's goal against Barton Rovers.

​The Waders are now just 90 minutes away from potentially landing Football League opposition should they reach the first round (proper), although Moors will be a considerable test themselves with them being a full-time club and currently unbeaten this season.

The tie was set up by the Waders’ win last weekend, played out in front of nearly 300 people at the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

It was a deserved win with the Waders taking up the baton from the off, as ,fast fluent play saw Jon Clements, JJ Lacey and Liam Brooks all test the keeper Liam Gauthier who was in fine form.

On 32 minutes, Clements broke the deadlock after a through ball from Lacey allowed him to beat the keeper.

Lady luck arrived on 80 minutes, when a Barton defender handled the ball to give Lacey the chance to improve his scoring record this season. His penalty was struck with pace and accuracy, the goalkeeper going the wrong way.

Barton pulled a goal back on 88 minutes when Ryan Neufville got his head to a far post corner to give hope to the visitors with seven minutes of time to be added.

With a series of incidents and injuries, the time added increased, but Town sub Damani Hunter broke Barton hearts as he took the ball away from the keeper to net in style in the dying seconds.

This weekend, the Waders have no game.

*Biggleswade FC’s mixed start to the season continued with two defeats in four days.

On Saturday they lost 1-0 at home to Waltham Abbey, then fell 2-1 to visitors North Leigh on Wednesday night, Pemi Aderoju with their goal.

They’ll hope for some relief this weekend when they go to Harborough Town in the FA Trophy.

*Biggleswade United lost leadership of the SSM Premier Division table as opponents St Panteleimon took their place with a 3-0 win at the Verdant Stadium.

United now host Tring Athletic on Saturday before then welcoming another in-form team in Read Bedford on Tuesday.