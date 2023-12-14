Round-up: Changes at Waders, FC win derby, United out of Vase

​Biggleswade Town saw changes on the touchline and on the pitch this week – as well as suffering a cup defeat to town rivals Biggleswade FC.

Danny Payne (left) and Jimmy Martin are now joint managers at Biggleswade Town. Photo: BTFC.

Boss Danny Payne has been joined by Jimmy Martin as joint-manager, the latter having been assisting on the coaching staff this season.

However, prolific striker Jon Clements has left the club to sign for divisional rivals Ware, having played a key role in the Waders’ season so far and their impressive FA Cup run.

Kade Bagge has, however, joined the club, the midfielder arriving from Stotfold.

On the pitch, Biggleswade left it late to see off Clements’ new club on Saturday, Marcus Goldbourne’s 91st minute winner seeing off hosts Ware to lift Biggleswade up to fourth in the league standings.

However, it was to be Biggleswade FC who would take derby day honours on Tuesday night when the they visited the Yvette Brewer Stadium in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup.

FC ran out 3-0 winners to progress from a tie that had previously been postponed twice due to weather conditions.

Lawrie Marsh put FC in front on the half-hour mark with a fine strike after a free-kick was cleared to him on the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled right on half-time when Jack Dickerson found Charlie Bailey who slotted the ball home.

Lawrie Marsh then got his second not long after the break, heading home from a corner to seal the win.

*FC had seen their home game with Aylesbury United postponed on Saturday. They now prepare to go to Kidlington on Saturday followed by another away game at Kings Langley on Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade United’s FA Vase journey ended on penalties on Saturday as they were knocked out by Whitchurch Alport.

After a 2-2 draw, Alport took the tie 4-3 on penalties to progress through and end United’s hopes.

United did, however, bounce back with a 3-2 win in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday at home to Yaxley.

Markel Cousins’ injury-time winner sent Biggleswade through after earlier strikes from a Coree Wilson penalty and Cousins with his first of the night.