Round-up - FA Trophy time for Waders taking on Wisbech Town

Potton United Youth Football Club Under 13s who have scored a £500 sponsorship for new kit from local housebuilder Dandara, who is building its Copsewood development nearby the football club on Mill Lane, Potton.

Biggleswade Town head to Northern Premier League Midlands side Wisbech Town this weekend in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The trip follows Waders’ 0-0 draw at AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the weekend and Tuesday evening’s 3-2 home victory over Leiston.

Two goals within a minute after a quarter of an hour by Joe Neal and Ronan Silva set the Waders on their way, but the visitors came back with two goals for 2-2 at half time.

Just before the hour Neal struck again to secure the points to see Chris Nunn’s side tenth in the Southern League Premier Central Division and their visitors sixth.

Biggleswade FC will travel to North Leigh on Saturday, with their host flying high in fourth place in Southern League Division One Central.

Then on Wednesday St Neots Town are their visitors in the Southern League Challenge Cup.

FC beat Welwyn Garden City 2-1 last weekend with a 91st minute winner by Sam Johnson after Alex Marsh had given them a half-time lead.

Potton United head to Long Buckby after a disappointing display and possibly their worst performance this season allowed ON Chenecks to secure their first league win of the season 2-0 last weekend.

Missed chances cost Potton dearly and these clearly affected their confidence in the UCL Premier Division South game.

Play was fairly even at the start but Chenecks were playing better in possession.

Potton were attacking but their efforts came to nothing to leave the teams 0-0 at half time.

It wasn’t until the 54th minute that Stanley Channell shot from just outside the penalty area and gave Cheneck’s the lead.

Cheneck’s went close on a couple of occasions before the referee was looking at his watch with the match going into added time.