Round-up: FC bounce back to win, Waders are held, Potton draw on the road

​Biggleswade FC made it two wins on the bounce with a 2-1 success a Cirencester Town on Saturday.

Action from Biggleswade's win at Cirencester. Photo: Graham Hill/Cirencester Town FC.

​George Wheeler-Bailey got both goals as FC came from behind to take all three points, moving them into 12th place and only four points off the play-off places.

FC welcome Aylesbury United to The Eyrie on Saturday.

The final play-off place belongs to Biggleswade Town but they conceded a stoppage time penalty to draw 1-1 with Leighton Town on Saturday.

That came after JJ Lacey had put them in front in the 86th minute, Jake Watkinson’s spot kick bringing the visitors level six minutes later.

The Waders go to Ware on Saturday, who are one place below them on level points but who have played a game more.

*The Bedfordshire Senior Cup tie between Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town was postponed on Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch – the third time either a league or cup tie between the sides has been postponed in just over a month. A new date for the tie is yet to be confirmed.

*Biggleswade United were out of action on Saturday as their FA Vase tie at home to Whitchurch Alport fell victim to the weather.

The tie will, therefore, be played this weekend instead – weather permitting – with the winner progressing to round four.

United then host Yaxley in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday night.

*Potton United came away from a foggy Leverstock Green with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Potton travelled with the bare bones of a team and included Phil Payne who last played in season 2021-22.

In the ninth minute James Hoskins punched a cross out but it went to the feet of Dan Pett who shot through a crowd of players to open the scoring for Leverstock.

Both sides had chances to add further goals in the first-half but it took until the 53rd minute for Potton to get level when James Smith headed in from Michael King’s corner.

In the end a battling performance by Potton saw them come away with a deserved point.