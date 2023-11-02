Round-up: Mixed fortunes for Biggleswade's clubs

​Biggleswade Town’s good form hit a blip on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 at AFC Dunstable.

Local football round-up

​Ethan Holt’s second-half goal earned the points for the home side, that being Biggleswade’s second defeat of the season.

They remain in a strong position in the SPL Division One Central, as despite being in 12th place they have several games in hand on those above them and are only four points off the play-off places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This weekend, they welcome Aylesbury United to the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

*Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, picked up a welcome three points as they won 4-0 at home to play-off chasing Ware.

Dan Bond and Alex Marsh scored two goals each to give FC the points and they sit just one place above Biggleswade Town on level points but having played three games more.

FC now go to fifth-placed Kings Langley on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 success at Baldock Town on Saturday, sub Jake Stronge netting both goals with the winner coming six minutes from time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United then won a thrilling Hinchingbrooke Cup tie at Netherton United 7-3 on Tuesday night, eight of the game’s goals coming in the second-half.

Coree Wilson scored twice with Markel Cousins, David Parkinson, Mekhi Angol, Stronge and an own goal doing the damage.

United go to league leaders St Panteleimon on Saturday, being six points behind them having played a game more.